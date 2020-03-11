2 bisons knocked by train near Khanapur

Two bisons were knocked down by trains on the Belagavi-Londa stretch near Shedgali village in the taluk on Tuesday.

Forest officials said food discarded by commuters along the tracks was responsible for the death of many animals. The animals come near the tracks in search of food. The two bisons killed were a nine-year-old female and an 18-month-old calf.

Deputy conservator of forests M V Amarnath, assistant conservator of forests Shashidhar, range forest officer Basavaraj Walad and other forest officials visited the spot.

Animal husbandry department assistant director Dr Gururaj Manguli conducted autopsy of the two bisons.

On February 24, a bison had been killed near the tracks. More than 20 animals have been knocked down by trains in recent months, it is said.

Walad informed that a case had been filed against the Railways under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection

Act.