2 workers killed in jumbo attack in Belur

Two labourers were trampled to death by a wild jumbo at Kadegarje village in the taluk on Friday afternoon.

The deceased are Chikkaiah (50) and Chikkaiah alias Mariguddi (52). According to sources, they were working in the nearby Sharada Estate when the incident occurred.

On spotting the lone tusker, the labourers tried to escape. However, the jumbo chased the duo and trampled them to death. Other labourers ran to safety, it is said.

The villagers staged a protest against the failure of the Forest department in preventing such incidents. They blocked the Belur-Sakleshpur Road and torched tyres to vent their ire. Vehicular movement was disrupted on the stretch. The villagers were adamant about not withdrawing the protest until the CM visited the spot and ensured measures to resolve the wild jumbo menace in the region.

Compensation

DCF K N Basavaraj distributed a compensation cheque for Rs 2.5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. The remaining compensation amount will be remitted to the bank account, he said.

