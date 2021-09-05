20 Cong workers held for agitation against protocol 'violation' over Shivamogga-Chitradurga national highway

Around 20 workers of Youth Congress were arrested by police on Sunday when they tried to stage a protest at the venue of foundation stone laying ceremony for upgradation of Shivamogga-Chitradurga national highway and rail over bridge against the alleged violation of protocol by BJP leaders with regard to the event.

The protestors alleged that BJP leaders did not invite elected representatives of Congress including MLC R Prasanna Kumar for the event and thus, violated the protocol. "We strongly condemn this," they said.