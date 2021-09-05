20 Cong workers held for agitation against protocol 'violation' over Shivamogga-Chitradurga national highway

Around 20 workers of Youth Congress were arrested by police on Sunday when they tried to stage a protest at the venue of foundation stone laying ceremony for upgradation of Shivamogga-Chitradurga national highway and rail over bridge against the alleged violation of protocol by BJP leaders with regard to the event.
The protestors alleged that BJP leaders did not invite elected representatives of Congress including MLC R Prasanna Kumar for the event and thus, violated the protocol. "We strongly condemn this," they said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Taliban battle for Panjshir as US warns of civil war
When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism
Sandalwood's famous on-screen teachers
Why does playing tennis make so many pros miserable?
Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight
Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground
Ecologically smart cities
A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?