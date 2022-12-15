20 students injured after bus overturns near Sigandur

20 students injured after bus overturns near Karnataka's Sigandur

Of the 20 students, 10 have sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment at the subdivision hospital in Sagar town

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Dec 15 2022, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 16:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Twenty students from Mysuru sustained injuries when the bus in which they were heading towards Sigandur, as part of their school tour, overturned near Tumari in Sagar taluk on Thursday. 

According to police, around 83 students of the government school at Dharmapuri in Hunasur taluk of Mysuru district, were on their way to Chowdeshwari Temple at Sigandur via Hosanagar. The bus overturned near Okkudi cross after the driver lost control of the bus. 

Of the 20 students, 10 have sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment at the subdivision hospital in Sagar town.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Accident

What's Brewing

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

 