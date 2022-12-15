20 students injured after bus overturns near Karnataka's Sigandur

Twenty students from Mysuru sustained injuries when the bus in which they were heading towards Sigandur, as part of their school tour, overturned near Tumari in Sagar taluk on Thursday.

According to police, around 83 students of the government school at Dharmapuri in Hunasur taluk of Mysuru district, were on their way to Chowdeshwari Temple at Sigandur via Hosanagar. The bus overturned near Okkudi cross after the driver lost control of the bus.

Of the 20 students, 10 have sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment at the subdivision hospital in Sagar town.