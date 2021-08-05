21 nursing students test positive for Covid in Hassan

Twenty-one students of a nursing college, all from the neighbouring state of Kerala, have tested positive for Covid, in Hassan city.

The students had come to Nisarga Nursing College, in Hassan, to appear for the exam. They tested positive when they were subject to a RT-PCR test. The students are staying as paying guests at K R Puram.

Around 27 students, who had come in contact with them, have been placed under quarantine at Sri Ranga guest house and it has been sealed down. They have been subject to Covid tests and the results are awaited on Friday.

According to District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K M Sathish Kumar, the students had come around 20 days ago and had produced a negative RT-PCR report. All the students coming from Kerala are being placed in isolation, he said.

Deputy Commissioner R Girish said, the visitors to the Homestays and Resorts should produce an RTPCR report taken 72 hours before. The passengers from other states are being identified at the railway stations and bus stands and tests conducted, he said.