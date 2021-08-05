21 nursing students test positive for Covid in Hassan

21 nursing students test positive for Covid in Hassan

DHNS 
DHNS , Hassan,
  • Aug 05 2021, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 21:44 ist
A building being sealed down by the authorities in Hassan. Credit: DH Photo

Twenty-one students of a nursing college, all from the neighbouring state of Kerala, have tested positive for Covid, in Hassan city.

The students had come to Nisarga Nursing College, in Hassan, to appear for the exam. They tested positive when they were subject to a RT-PCR test. The students are staying as paying guests at K R Puram.

Around 27 students, who had come in contact with them, have been placed under quarantine at Sri Ranga guest house and it has been sealed down. They have been subject to Covid tests and the results are awaited on Friday.

According to District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K M Sathish Kumar, the students had come around 20 days ago and had produced a negative RT-PCR report. All the students coming from Kerala are being placed in isolation, he said.

Deputy Commissioner R Girish said, the visitors to the Homestays and Resorts should produce an RTPCR report taken 72 hours before. The passengers from other states are being identified at the railway stations and bus stands and tests conducted, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hassan
Kerala
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave

Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave

How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness

How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

 