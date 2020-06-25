22 Covid-19 positive cases reported in districts

In all, 22 positive cases have been reported from Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts on Thursday.

Hassan district reported 12 positive cases, including a 32-year-old Army solider, who had come on leave, from Jammu and Kashmir.

The soldier had come in a flight to Delhi, and from there to Bengaluru in a train. From there, he came in a private vehicle to Alur. Before returning to duty, he underwent a health test, where he was confirmed positive. The village has been turned into a containment zone.

Out of the remaining 11 cases, six persons have a contact history with P-9576, a police constable, who had returned from Bengaluru. Four cases have a travel history of Maharashtra and the contact of one case is under tracing. In all, eight men and four women have tested positive. The total positive cases is 311. While 230 patients have recovered and discharged, there are 80 active cases. One death is reported.

Mandya reported nine positive cases, including six men and three women.

While eight cases are said to be suffering from Influenza like illness (ILI), one had returned from Bengaluru.

In all, the number of positive cases has gone up to 382. While 334 have been discharged so far, there are 48 active cases.

Chamarajanagar tested one positive case, a 25-year-old woman, with a contact history of P-8311.

With this, the number of positive cases has increased to nine. While one has been discharged, there are eight active cases.