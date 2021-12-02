23 nursing students test positive for Covid-19 in Shivamogga

23 nursing students test Covid positive in Shivamogga

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Dec 02 2021, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 22:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Fear gripped Shivamogga on Thursday after 23 nursing students of Nanjappa Institute of Nursing Sciences tested positive for Covid-19.

Sources in the health department stated that the students returned from Kerala recently and were posted in Nanjappa hospital on Kuvempu Road and Nanjappa Life Care on Sagar road in the city as part of their academic activities.

As a precautionary measure, outpatient departments in both the hospitals had been shut. The throat swabs of staff of both the hospitals had been sent to the laboratory to diagnose whether they were tested positive or not. 

