23 nursing students test positive for Covid-19 in Shivamogga

Fear gripped Shivamogga on Thursday after 23 nursing students of Nanjappa Institute of Nursing Sciences tested positive for Covid-19.

Sources in the health department stated that the students returned from Kerala recently and were posted in Nanjappa hospital on Kuvempu Road and Nanjappa Life Care on Sagar road in the city as part of their academic activities.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

As a precautionary measure, outpatient departments in both the hospitals had been shut. The throat swabs of staff of both the hospitals had been sent to the laboratory to diagnose whether they were tested positive or not.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH: