260 pilgrims from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu to go for Hajj

260 pilgrims from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kodagu districts will depart for Hajj from the region and the Karnataka State Hajj Committee will organise a farewell programme for the pilgrims.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, there were restrictions on the Hajj pilgrimage in 2020 and 2021. This year, the Hajj pilgrimage has restarted, Ullal Dargah Samiti President Abdul Rasheed Haji told DH.

Earlier, the pilgrims travelled directly to Jeddah from Bengaluru and Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). This year, pilgrims from Karnataka will have to travel from Bengaluru airport only, he said.

Saudi Arabia’s government has allotted a fixed quota for each country. Owing to the pandemic, the quota was reduced, Haji told reporters.

The farewell for the devotees will be held at Adka Community Hall in the Baikampady Industrial Area on May 24.

The programme also aims at creating awareness among pilgrims about the rules and regulations at Hajj, the rules and regulations for foreign travel and training in religious rituals, he added.

The programme will be inaugurated by Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi. MLC B M Farooq will be present. The training will be imparted by State Hajj Committee former member K M Siddique Montugoli, said Abdul Rasheed Haji.