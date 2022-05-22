260 from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu to go for Hajj

260 pilgrims from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu to go for Hajj

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, there were restrictions on the Hajj pilgrimage in 2020 and 2021

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 22 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 16:04 ist
This year, the pilgrims from Karnataka will have to travel from Bengaluru airport. Credit: AFP Photo

260 pilgrims from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kodagu districts will depart for Hajj from the region and the Karnataka State Hajj Committee will organise a farewell programme for the pilgrims.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, there were restrictions on the Hajj pilgrimage in 2020 and 2021. This year, the Hajj pilgrimage has restarted, Ullal Dargah Samiti President Abdul Rasheed Haji told DH.

Earlier, the pilgrims travelled directly to Jeddah from Bengaluru and Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). This year, pilgrims from Karnataka will have to travel from Bengaluru airport only, he said.

Also read — Hajj 2022 to be online with 'swadeshi' touch: Naqvi

Saudi Arabia’s government has allotted a fixed quota for each country. Owing to the pandemic, the quota was reduced, Haji told reporters. 

The farewell for the devotees will be held at Adka Community Hall in the Baikampady Industrial Area on May 24. 

The programme also aims at creating awareness among pilgrims about the rules and regulations at Hajj, the rules and regulations for foreign travel and training in religious rituals, he added. 

The programme will be inaugurated by Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi. MLC B M Farooq will be present. The training will be imparted by State Hajj Committee former member K M Siddique Montugoli, said Abdul Rasheed Haji.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hajj
pilgrims
India News
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Lessons for new India from a 'Khichdi Family'

Lessons for new India from a 'Khichdi Family'

Assam Floods: 18 killed, over 8 lakh affected

Assam Floods: 18 killed, over 8 lakh affected

Mother-daughter duo clear SSLC exam in Mangaluru

Mother-daughter duo clear SSLC exam in Mangaluru

Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air

Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air

J&K's blooming Foxgloves fail to attract tourists

J&K's blooming Foxgloves fail to attract tourists

Roti, kapda, makaan aur bandwidth

Roti, kapda, makaan aur bandwidth

Advice from a news junkie

Advice from a news junkie

Metaphysics of the mundane

Metaphysics of the mundane

Hit by rain, B'luru's Big Banyan Tree set to branch out

Hit by rain, B'luru's Big Banyan Tree set to branch out

 