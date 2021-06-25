27 black fungus cases in Dakshina Kannada hospitals

Of the 27 patients, 21 are being treated in District Wenlock hospital and others in private hospitals

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 25 2021, 01:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 03:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

As many as 27 people with black fungus are reportedly being treated at different hospitals in Dakshina Kannada district.

Of the 27 patients, 21 are being treated in District Wenlock hospital and others in private hospitals.

Of the active cases, eight are from DK and 19 from other districts. As many as 35 patients, who had recovered, were discharged on Thursday. Twenty nine among them are from other districts. So far, 18 black fungus fatalities have been reported.

Black Fungus
Dakshina Kannada
Coronavirus
Covid-19

