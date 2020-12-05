27 gram panchayats excluded from polls

27 gram panchayats excluded from polls

Shruthi HM Sastry
Shruthi HM Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 05 2020, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 21:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

The State Election Commission said on Saturday that 27 gram panchayats will be excluded from the upcoming two-phased elections. 

According to an official release, 26 gram panchayats in Bengaluru Urban (5), Bengaluru Rural (1), Belagavi (4), Raichur (3), Dakshina Kannada (3), Davangere (2), Uttara Kannada (4) and Kolar (4) districts will be excluded as they have been upgraded as urban local bodies. 

In addition, the Hosadu grama panchayat in Kundapur taluk, Udupi, will also not be facing elections because of a dispute on the inclusion of the Sonapura village that is pending resolution before the Mysuru regional commissioner.

Some 5,700 gram panchayats across the state will go to polls on December 22 and December 27. 

The SEC also said that all gram panchayats in Chikkamagaluru will go to polls in the first phase on December 22, owing to the Datta Jayanti celebrations in the district on December 27-29. The decision was taken based on the recommendation of the district administration and the police to maintain law-and-order. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

state election commission
gram panchayats
Raichur
Belagavi
Dakshina Kannada
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

NASA shares epic clip of Sun's journey in last 22 years

NASA shares epic clip of Sun's journey in last 22 years

Want to keep large amounts of data safe? Consider NAS

Want to keep large amounts of data safe? Consider NAS

 