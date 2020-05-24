2nd Shramik Special leaves Mysuru for Bihar

Another Bihar-bound Shramik Special left for Purnia in Bihar from Ashokapuram Station in Mysuru on Sunday.

The train is being run on the request of the state governments of Bihar and Karnataka. The train comprising 22 LHB coaches, carrying 1,164 migrants, is scheduled to reach Purnia on Tuesday.

After scrutiny and verification of documents of the registered migrants from Mandya, Maddur and Hunsur, the authorities of the Health department completed screening process before allowing the passengers to board the train.

The government, in association with the Rotary Club of Mysuru, provided food and water to the passengers. As per the arrangements, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will take care of the catering during their remaining journey.

Six Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be escorting the train, end-to-end, to address issues, of any, relating to law and order in coordination with the police of the respective state governments along the way. Passengers were instructed to compulsorily wear face masks and maintain high standards of personal hygiene.

It has to be mentioned that on Saturday, a Shramik Special with a total of 1,520 migrants from Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts left for Katihar in Bihar. This was the seventh Shramik Special from Mysuru Division, according to Divisional Commercial Manager Priya Shetty.