3 constables test COVID-19 positive in Raichur

Three police constables of Raichur West Police station tested positive for COVID-19, said Superintendent of Polife, C B Vedamurthy.

The infected constables were deployed at the quarantine centre set up at University of Agricultural Sciences-Raichur where migrant workers returned from Maharashtra were quarantined.

The west police station will be sealed down, he told.

A constable attached to Devadurg police station tested positive for the virus two days ago and the police station has been sealed down.