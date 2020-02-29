3 IPS officers transferred

The state government has transferred three IPS officers, including South-East division,deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Isha Pant. On February 26, Isha Pant was transferred SP to CID. But on Saturday, the government cancelled her transfer order.

Isha was expected to remain as South-East division DCP, but the government came up with another order sometime later. This time, it transferred her as DCP, Command Centre of Bengaluru city. Joshi Srinath Mahadev was posted to South-East on Feb26. With the cancellation of Pant’s transfer order, Mahadev’s transfer was also cancelled. But in the latest order, Mahadev was posted back to South-East. Jinendra Khanaghavi, who was serving as DCP, Command Centre, has been posted as SP, internal security.

On Saturday evening, Isha Pant tweeted: “Handed over charge to the new DCP South-East, Shri Joshi Srinath Mahadev. I had a very fulfilling one year. I thank the officers and staff of the division for extending their whole-hearted support to me. ..”