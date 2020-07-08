3 more people succumb to Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada

Three more people, including a man from Bhatkal in Uttar Kannada, who tested positive for Covid-19 and were suffering from comorbid conditions in Dakshina Kannada, died on Wednesday.

According to sources in the Health Department, a 57-year-old woman who had tested positive for Covid-19 from Ullal and was admitted to Covid-19 Wenlock Hospital on June 22, died on Tuesday night. She was also suffering from hypertension, diabetes, liver and heart ailment.

A 32-year-old woman from Puttur, who was admitted to Wenlock Hospital on July 6 and was suffering from renal failure, diabetes, died on Wednesday. She was on a ventilator.

A 60-year-old Covid-19 positive man from Bhatkal, who was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), heart ailment, and was admitted to a private hospital, passed away too.

Of the 28 deaths that were reported in Dakshina Kannada so far, two are from Kodagu and Uttara Kannada districts.

