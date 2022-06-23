3 ST members force-fed cow dung in Gadag, 8 booked

3 ST members force-fed cow dung in Gadag, 8 booked

DHNS
DHNS, Ron,
  • Jun 23 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 22:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Ron police booked eight persons for allegedly force-feeding cow dung to three members of a Scheduled Caste at Menasagi village in Ron taluk of Gadag district.

According to sources, the incident occurred recently when Pundalikappa Basappa Madar and his friends Hanumanth and Ganesh Devaramani were at the bus stand in the town. A group of people came there and abused the trio in foul language.

A complaint stated that Raju Badami, one of those in the group, attempted force-feed on Madar. The others stripped the trio and insulted them.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

gadag
Karnataka
cow dung

What's Brewing

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Harsh Goenka finds his lookalike in Eknath Shinde

Harsh Goenka finds his lookalike in Eknath Shinde

The reign of the pigeons

The reign of the pigeons

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

 