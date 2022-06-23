3 ST members force-fed cow dung in Gadag, 8 booked

The Ron police booked eight persons for allegedly force-feeding cow dung to three members of a Scheduled Caste at Menasagi village in Ron taluk of Gadag district.

According to sources, the incident occurred recently when Pundalikappa Basappa Madar and his friends Hanumanth and Ganesh Devaramani were at the bus stand in the town. A group of people came there and abused the trio in foul language.

A complaint stated that Raju Badami, one of those in the group, attempted force-feed on Madar. The others stripped the trio and insulted them.