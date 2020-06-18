30K students appear for II PUC examination

Amid Covid-19, second PUC students appeared for English paper examination on Thursday. As many as 30,129 students appeared for the examination in the district.

A total of 31,542 students had enrolled to appear for the examination, but a few of them skipped the examination due to various reasons.

Deputy Director for Pre-University Education (DDPU) Geetha said that the examination was largely peaceful and all measures were in place to ensure safety of students and staff members.

The students were allowed to enter the examination centre only after thermal screening. All students and teachers were screened before they entered the examination hall, the DDPU said.

The PU Board had established a total of 50 centers. While 26 centers were in the city, 24 were established across Mysuru district. Thermal screening was done at all centres and the authorities had made special arrangements for those suffering from health issues.

Geetha said, “As many as 12 students in Nanjangud and four in KR Nagar wrote exams separately as they had health issues. Each centre was provided with sanitisers and, both students and staff wore face masks.”

The DDPU said, “The students appeared at the examination centre an hour in advance and they were allowed to revise the lessons.”