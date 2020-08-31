334 new Covid-19 cases reported in Dakshina Kannada

334 new Covid-19 cases reported in Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 31 2020, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 08:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Covid-19 graph in Dakshina Kannada continued to head north with the district administration recording 334 new cases on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 68 are contacts of already infected people, while 138 with ILI symptoms have been tested positive. The contact tracing of 112 infected is underway and 16 infected were suffering from SARI, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

Among the infected, 165 are asymptomatic and 169 are symptomatic.

Mangaluru recorded the highest number of cases with 191, followed by 78 in Bantwal, 20 each in Puttur and Belthangady, 19 from other districts and six from Sullia.

Sunday saw 213 recovered people discharged from hospitals, Covid care centres and from home isolation. The district has 2,665 active cases undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, six more fatalities have been recorded in the district, taking the total tally to 356. Of the deaths, two each were from Mangaluru, Bantwal and other districts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

Dermatology has a problem with skin colour

Dermatology has a problem with skin colour

DH Toon | 'Had nothing to talk of, but then I saw you'

DH Toon | 'Had nothing to talk of, but then I saw you'

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

 