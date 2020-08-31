334 new Covid-19 cases reported in Dakshina Kannada

The Covid-19 graph in Dakshina Kannada continued to head north with the district administration recording 334 new cases on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 68 are contacts of already infected people, while 138 with ILI symptoms have been tested positive. The contact tracing of 112 infected is underway and 16 infected were suffering from SARI, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

Among the infected, 165 are asymptomatic and 169 are symptomatic.

Mangaluru recorded the highest number of cases with 191, followed by 78 in Bantwal, 20 each in Puttur and Belthangady, 19 from other districts and six from Sullia.

Sunday saw 213 recovered people discharged from hospitals, Covid care centres and from home isolation. The district has 2,665 active cases undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, six more fatalities have been recorded in the district, taking the total tally to 356. Of the deaths, two each were from Mangaluru, Bantwal and other districts.