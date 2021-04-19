34 pregnant women cops to work from home in Mangaluru

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the decision was taken following surge in Covid-19 cases

  Apr 19 2021
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 15:34 ist
Thirty-four pregnant and lactating women police personnel, following a request, have been given the option to work from their homes in Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the decision was taken following surge in Covid-19 cases. All pregnant women, in later stages of their pregnancies, and those who are lactating their children are exempted from coming to office or station and are permitted to work from home till the end of the month. Further decision in this regard will be taken depending on the situation.

DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that all the 34 women had been asked to work from their homes. Their presence in the headquarters will be confirmed on daily basis. None are supposed to leave the headquarters.

In case of emergency, they will be called back to work, he added.

