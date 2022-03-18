38-year-old Mudhol tahsildar passes away

38-year-old Mudhol tahsildar passes away

Cause for the death will be ascertained after the postmortem report

DHNS
DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • Mar 18 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 02:22 ist
Mudhol tahsildar Sangamesh Badagi. Credit: Special Arrangement

Mudhol tahsildar Sangamesh Badagi (38) passed away here. Badagi did not wake up after he went to bed late Thursday night. 

He came back dropping his wife and daughter at his native place Janawad in Athani taluk in Belagavi district. Badagi's friend was also with him at the house. There was no response after the friend tried to wake him up.

Cause for the death will be ascertained after the postmortem report. 

A 2014 batch KAS officer, Badagi served as a high school teacher at Kulali in the taluk.

