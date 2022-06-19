39 Vijayanagar-era cannon balls found at Kampli fort

39 Vijayanagar-era cannon balls unearthed at Kampli fort

DHNS
DHNS, Kampli (Ballari District),
  • Jun 19 2022, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 06:46 ist
Credit: Special arrangement

About 39 small cannon balls were unearthed during conservation works at Gandugali Kumararama fort near Kampli in Ballari district.

The staff of the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage (DAMH), Kamalapur, near Hampi,  Vijayanagara district, unearthed the cannon balls at the entrance of the fort.

“Each small cannon ball weighs about 150 grams. They were unearthed near the terrace of the fort,” Dr R Manajanaik, archaeological assistant, DAMH, told DH.

“Culverins were used to fire the small cannon balls from top of the fort for protection. It is believed that these belong to the Vijayanagar empire period. However, further studies are needed to ascertain the exact period,” he said.

About 174 SCBs, mostly similar in size, weight and nature were unearthed on October 10, 2018 during conservation works at Anegundi in Gangavathi taluk.

Karnataka
kampli

