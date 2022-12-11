4 held over moral policing incident in jewellery store

4 arrested over moral policing incident in jewellery showroom

According to the police, the arrested are Chethan, Prakash, Ganesh and Shibin, all hailing from Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 11 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 22:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police arrested four persons in connection with the assault on a male staff of a jewellery showroom in Mangaluru on December 6.

According to the police, the arrested are Chethan, Prakash, Ganesh and Shibin, all hailing from Mangaluru.

Alleging that the male staff was friendly with a woman working in the showroom hailing from a different faith, the members of a Hindu organisation along with the parents of the woman had created a ruckus at the jewellery showroom. 

Three cases were registered at Mangaluru East Police Station based on the complaints by the male staff on assault and rioting, the mother of the woman and personnel from the showroom for trespassing and rioting.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mangaluru
Karnataka News
Moral Policing
Police

What's Brewing

Assam IAS pens graphic novel on rhino poaching

Assam IAS pens graphic novel on rhino poaching

Memes pour in as rains hit Bengaluru

Memes pour in as rains hit Bengaluru

Footballers with most international caps

Footballers with most international caps

Why emotional labour falls to women at work and home?

Why emotional labour falls to women at work and home?

UK govt defends royals after race row, documentary

UK govt defends royals after race row, documentary

Indian student leads ‘plogging’ missions to clean up UK

Indian student leads ‘plogging’ missions to clean up UK

'Drishyam 2' earns over Rs 200 crore in 23 days

'Drishyam 2' earns over Rs 200 crore in 23 days

'Joker' sequel starts filming, Joaquin's first look out

'Joker' sequel starts filming, Joaquin's first look out

 