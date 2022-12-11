4 arrested over moral policing incident in jewellery showroom

The police arrested four persons in connection with the assault on a male staff of a jewellery showroom in Mangaluru on December 6.
According to the police, the arrested are Chethan, Prakash, Ganesh and Shibin, all hailing from Mangaluru.
Alleging that the male staff was friendly with a woman working in the showroom hailing from a different faith, the members of a Hindu organisation along with the parents of the woman had created a ruckus at the jewellery showroom.
Three cases were registered at Mangaluru East Police Station based on the complaints by the male staff on assault and rioting, the mother of the woman and personnel from the showroom for trespassing and rioting.
