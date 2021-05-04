4 Covid-19 patients die of oxygen shortage in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Four Covid-19 patients died of oxygen shortage at the Afzalpur taluk hospital in Kalaburagi district on Monday late at night.
A total of 30 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital.
According to the sources, six oxygen cylinders that were available in the hospital on Monday were given to the patients.
Read | 24 Covid-19 patients dead after Chamarajanagar hospital runs out of oxygen
After all the cylinders were exhausted on Monday night, four patients breathed their last.
Taluk Health officer called Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna on Tuesday morning requesting her to supply oxygen to the hospital.
Other patients heaved a sigh of relief as the oxygen cylinders reached the hospital by 11.30 am.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Myanmar bomb blasts kill 5 including ousted lawmaker
Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru
DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'
Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity
Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history
Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India
How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows
Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive