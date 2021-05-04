4 Covid-19 patients die of oxygen shortage in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Four Covid-19 patients died of oxygen shortage at the Afzalpur taluk hospital in Kalaburagi district on Monday late at night.

A total of 30 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

According to the sources, six oxygen cylinders that were available in the hospital on Monday were given to the patients.

After all the cylinders were exhausted on Monday night, four patients breathed their last.

Taluk Health officer called Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna on Tuesday morning requesting her to supply oxygen to the hospital.

Other patients heaved a sigh of relief as the oxygen cylinders reached the hospital by 11.30 am.