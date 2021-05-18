‘4-day lockdown in Hassan’

In an effort to control the surge in Covid cases, in the second wave, District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah declared a four-day complete lockdown in Hassan district on Tuesday. It has to be noted that a similar complete lockdown is in force in Chamarajanagar district.

Addressing media persons, after a virtual meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with deputy commissioners, Gopalaiah informed that during the four-day total lockdown essential items will be available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 6 am and 10 am.

However, hospitals, pharmacies, milk booths, petrol bunks, parcel service from hotels will function. The lockdown will be in force till May 24, he said.

As Covid cases are on a rise in rural areas, those above 60 years, under home isolation, will be identified and treated. “Those in home quarantine will be shifted to Covid Care Centres. Hostels of Morarji Desai Residential School and Social Welfare Department and Minorities department will be used for treating Covid patients. In all, 27 Covid hospitals have been opened and doctors and nurses are deputed. All measures have been taken to ensure that the Covid patients get medicines and proper food,” he said.

“In an effort to ensure that the people get ration, fair price shops will be kept open from 8 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 8 pm. The tahsildars have been directed to ensure that the infected patients get essential items at their doorsteps,” the minister said.

Arrangements are made for 350 oxygenated beds and the district will get four KL medical oxygen in a couple of days. A proposal is submitted for 50 ventilators and they are expected in a week. There is no shortage of Remdesivir injections and the public should not heed to rumours, he said.

Upon complaints that private hospitals are charging more for Covid patients, he said, a team has been constituted, which will visit private hospitals every day. Action would be taken against those who violate the government norms, he warned.

District In-charge secretary Naveenraj Singh, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda and ZP CEO B A Paramesh were present.