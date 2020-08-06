4 missing in landslides in Karnataka's Talacauvery

Four persons went missing following a series of landslides in Talacauvery of Brahmagiri range on Thursday. The chief priest and his family were residing at the spot where the landslides occurred, Kodagu district administration authorities. Of the two priests, one of the priests had built a new house at Bhagamandala and shifted there. Another priest along with his family was staying at Talacauvery. In fact, a landslide had occurred a few metres away from the house of the priest in 2019.

As the region has been receiving heavy rain and landslides are occurring frequently, the rescue operation team is finding it difficult to reach the spot.

The water-level river Cauvery and Lakshmanatheertha is flowing at dangerously high level.

On the other hand, the Sayi layout and Kuvempu layout in Kushalnagar is inundated and the residents are being shifted to safer locations.

River Cauvery is flowing at a dangerous level at Bhethri on MadikeI-Virajpet road. The district administration has closed the movement of vehicles on the bridge at Bhethri. Already, the authorities have shifted 150 people to safer areas from Nelyahudikeri and Bettadakadu.

The frequent occurring of landslides and heavy rain coupled with gusty wind is hampering the rescue operation at the site of the landslide in Talacauvery.

On the other hand, Bhagamnadala is completely inundated. The NDRF team, police personnel, fire service personnel are carrying out rescue operations at the site of landslide.

The four persons missing are Talacauvery Kshethra chief priest T S Narayana Achar, his wife Anandatheertha, two other priests. They are suspected to be trapped at the site.

It is said that all the rituals pertaining to Cauvery Theerthodbhava are held under the guidance of Narayana Achar every year at the Talacauvery.

According to locals, he had an emotional attachment to Talacauvery and hence did not wish to shift from the spot.

After the2019 landslides, the district administration had served notice to the priest's family to.shift to safer locations. Two families had already shifted to safer locations while Narayana Achar was still residing at the spot in Talacauvery.

Two houses have been completely buried under the mounds of soil at the site.