'4 tmcft more water for drinking purpose'

Industries and District In-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar said that diversion of River Mahadayi water into River Malaprabha will add about three to four tmcft of water for meeting the drinking water needs of Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Bagalkot districts. More than 100 villages will be benefited and schemes are being formulated, he added.

Shettar told reporters here on Friday that Water Resources Department will give clearances for the new proposals based on the water availability and technical needs for the respective projects. There is no need to create dispute or controversies as all villages downstream river Malaprabha will get the benefit of waters added after diversion, he said.

Regarding a section of people from Belagavi opposing the new projects downstream, he said drinking water issues should not get involved in controversies as it will result in losses. "We have to use our share of water for which we have struggled a lot," he said.

He said, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has assured to make provision of funds in the forthcoming budget for the implementation of Mahadayi project.