40-kg marijuana seized in Mangaluru; 1 held

40-kg cannabis seized in Mangaluru; 1 held

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Sep 09 2020, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 10:46 ist
The seized ganja stored in polythene bags, at a house in Madda in Bantwal taluk. Credit: DH

DCIB sleuths arrested a man and seized nearly 40 kg marijuana from a house at Madda in Bantwal taluk. The value of the seized ganja is Rs 19,97,400.

According to SP B M Laxmi Prasad, the arrested is Ahmmed Sabith (39) and his associate Mohammed Ansar fled the spot during the raid. The seized cannabis was stored in polythene bags, it include buds of the marijuana plant, leaves and others. The police have booked a case at Bantwal Town Police Station under Section 8 (C), 20 (B) (II) (c) of the NDPS Act 1985.

marijuana
Cannabis
Mangaluru
Bantwal
Karnataka
Drugs

