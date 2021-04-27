400-day bar on tourists helped Bylakuppe Tibetan colony banish Covid-19 at borders

While the whole state is under a close down due to the second wave of Covid-19, the Tibetan settlement in Bylakuppe in Periyapatna taluk of the district, on Tuesday, successfully completed the 400th day of the lockdown initiated last year.

The Tibetan settlement has been able to handle the raging second wave well compared to the rest of the state.

There are around 37,000 Tibetans living in exile in five settlements across Karnataka. But the number of Covid positive active cases there are far less, a testimony to their diligence in following Covid norms.

The Buddhist monks have extended their cooperation in following the guidelines. The lockdown will continue till normal days are back.

Even though the government relaxed the lockdown norms in phases in October last year, bringing normalcy across the state, the authorities in the Tibetan settlement in Bylakuppe decided to continue keeping the Buddhist monasteries closed, to keep visitors away.

Read: Hospitals, health centres report vaccine shortage, BBMP denies claims

Monks’ movement curbed

The Buddhist Monks Charitable Trust issued orders, banning the entry of tourists to the temple and also restricted the monks from moving around on the premises. This disappointed hundreds of tourists who used to visit the Buddhist temples, including the golden temple, where entry is free in normal times.

Covid positive cases are negligible in the settlement as strict rules are being followed inside there since last year.

According to a settlement officer in Bylakuppe, they took all measures to help the Tibetans to keep Covid in check. The monasteries inside the settlements were closed for outsiders after the first lockdown was announced in March 2020.

“We had plans to open them this year, but then we had the second wave. However, it is open for the monks. Wearing masks is made compulsory and those eligible have taken vaccination,” he said.