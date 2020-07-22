50% of Covid-19 cases in Udupi are symptomatic, says Udupi Deputy Commissioner

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that in the past few days, 50% of the Covid-19 infected patients in the district were symptomatic. There is a need for additional hospitals to treat the infected. Initially, about 98% of Covid-19 patients were asymptomatic.

The DC, after taking part in a drive to slap fine on those who failed to wear masks and maintain social distancing in public places on Tuesday, said there has been a rise in virus infection among the local residents.

Persons with the symptoms of Influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection are also getting infected by the virus. There is a need for more hospitals than Covid care centres in the district to treat the infected, he added.

"I have already held a meeting with the heads of private hospitals. Beds had been identified for treating the infected. The empanelled 21 hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (ABRK) scheme, have 1,200 beds, ventilators and ICUs to treat the infected patients," he said.

To ensure that no one is denied treatment, KMC Manipal was requested to set up a 200-bedded unit. Already, a 150-bedded unit has started functioning and three infected are already undergoing treatment, he said.

G Jagadeesha said ICUs with ventilators are getting readied in taluk hospitals in Kundapura and Karkala.

There are 1,200 beds in Covid care centres in the district. Additional 1,200 beds will be readied in the Covid care centres. There is no shortage of beds and ventilators in the district, he said.

He said the public transport system will be reintroduced in the district. But, he warned of filing criminal cases against those buses ferrying more than 30 passengers.

Fine collected

On Tuesday alone, a fine of Rs 38,200 has been collected from those who failed to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. A total of 382 cases have been booked in this regard.