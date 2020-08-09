52 areas identified as flood-affected in Kodagu

As many as 52 places in Kodagu have been identified as flood-affected areas.

The taluk-wise break of the areas is as follows: Madikeri taluk – Bhagamandala, Ayyangeri, Thavooru, Thannimani, Sannapulikotu, Bethi, Emmemadu, Kolakeri, Napoklu, Bettageri, Doddapulikotu, Aikola, Hodduru, Hodavada, Kumbaladalu, Kiggali, S Kattemadu and Parambu Paisari.

Virajpet taluk – Karadigodu, Guhya, Kondangeri, Hacchinadu, Nalkeri, Haisodluru, Balyamanduru, Birunani, Teralu, Aruvattoklu, Nidugumba, Haturu, Maitadi and Balele.

Somwarpet taluk – Kuvempu Layout, Thammannashetty Layout, Basavanahalli, Madapattana, Baichanahalli, Kudluru, Bettadakadu, Baradi, Kumbaragundi, Sai Layout, Basappa Layout, Tyagaraja Road, Vivekananda Layout, Rasool Layout, Indira Layout, Dandinapete, Ayyappaswamy Temple road, Biddappa Layout, Nizamuddin Layout and Tavarekere.

As many as 561 people were rescued and shifted to safer locations while 566 people have been accommodated in 9 relief centres.

Fourteen landslides were reported in the district and 8 roads have been closed for the movement of people and vehicles.

Reservoir level

Water storage level in Harangi reservoir stood at 2,854.05 ft as on Saturday morning. The full reservoir level of the dam is 2,859 ft. The inflow is 13,592 cusecs and the outflow is 14,033 cusecs.

No drinking water

Clean drinking water has become inaccessible as water supply pipes have been destroyed due to the damage caused to the roads. Water in the nearby wells and streams is not fit for drinking. Even though there is a lot of water everywhere there is not a drop to drink.

Body found

The body of Anandatheertha Swamy (86), elder brother of Talacauvery Kshetra Chief Priest Narayana Achar, was found during the joint rescue operation by NDRF and SDRF at the place of a landslide on Brahmagiri Hills in Talacauvery on Saturday. Other people still remain untraceable.

Debris on Bhagamandala-Talacauvery Road was cleared as the earthmover could reach the place. The work on clearing the debris will continue on Sunday as well.