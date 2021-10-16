5.3 lakh people watch Mysuru Dasara on virtual platforms: Minister

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar on Saturday said that over 5.3 lakh people had watched Mysuru Dasara events on virtual platforms. Dasara was held from October 7 to 15.

"Following the good response for the procession of the idol of Chamundeshwari from Chamundi Hill to Mysuru Palace for Jamboo Savari, it will be continued henceforth. A maximum number of artists were given an opportunity in the Dasara events to encourage local talent even though the number of events and their duration was curtailed in the wake of the Covid crisis," he told reporters.

"Separate meetings will be chaired by Chief Minister Bommai after November 1 on development of tourism in the region, the establishment of Film City and expansion of Mysuru Airport. We have urged the CM to consider these issues and he has given his assurance,” he said.

He said that he had asked the authorities of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to exhibit their Jamboo Savari tableau on group housing, across the city over the next 10 days to create awareness of the project and also to survey the housing needs of Mysuru.

MLA G T Devegowda urged the minister to prevail upon the CM to constitute a permanent Dasara Authority with a panel of experts for organised planning and execution of annual Dasara celebrations.

MP Pratap Simha said, "The detailed project report (DPR) for the comprehensive development of Chamundi Hill under Union government’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) by the Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited (iDeCK) has been rejected multiple times since 2017 and a private agency will prepare a DPR soon. The new DPR will be submitted to the Union government.”

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham, Police Commissioner Chandragupta, MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev, Zilla Panchayat CEO A M Yogeesh, and Superintendent of Police R Chetan were present.