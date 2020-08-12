60 fresh Covid-19 positive cases reported in Kodagu

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that 60 fresh Covid-19 have been recorded in Kodagu district on Wednesday.

A total of 39 cases were confirmed through RTPCR and 21 through rapid antigen test.

Out of the 60 new positive cases, 17 were diagnosed with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) symptoms. The infected include a front-line worker of the municipal administration in Kushalnagar.

The infected are undergoing treatment at the designated hospital and at the Covid-19 Care Centres in the district.

Precaution maintained

According to the state Covid-19 war room, the cases of Covid-19 may shoot up in the next few days. Therefore, the district administration is prepared to contain further spread of virus, the deputy commissioner said.

More tests will be conducted to confirm Covid-19 cases. Suspected cases are under surveillance. A total of 250 beds are arranged in the designated Covid-19 Hospital to treat the infected.

Out of these, 155 beds will have centralised oxygen supply. An Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 56 beds is also ready. Two separate beds have been reserved for the patients who need dialysis. Six beds are reserved for the Covid-19 infected newborns and children.

A separate operation theatre meant for Covid-19 infected has also been readied. There are 35 ventilators with Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS). Among these, 26 ventilators are reserved for the treatment of Covid-19 victims and two ventilators are reserved for the newborn and children infected with Covid-19.

Containment zones

Following fresh cases, 26 more containment zones have been opened at -- Thathi Bane Haleri grama; Duddagallu Hangal village; Venkateshwara block; behind anganwadi near Gowda Samaj; Gandhinagar Mariamma temple; Gundurao Badavane; Mailapura; Kooguru Gowdalli Somwarpet; Hangal Yaddooru Gowdalli Somwarpet; Ankanahalli village and post Somwarpet; Bhagavathi Nagar, Hoskeri Layout Ponnampet; K Badaga Virajpet; near Chopi Mane Vijaynagar, Virajpet; Valmiki Bhavan Arji Perumbadi Virajpet; Behind Red Fern Hotel, Brahmins Valley, Madikeri; next to Ambedkar Bhavan, Sudarshan Circle, Madikeri; third block Mukunda Layout, Gonikoppa, Virajpet; Hanathur village, Murnad; Kottamudi Napoklu; opposite masjid, Mahadevpet, Madikeri; near Jammi Masjid, Mahadevpet Madikeri; V Badaga Kattundi post; Mallikarjun Nagar, Madikeri; Hardur village, Suntikoppa, Somwarpet; Harangi Road, Bolluru village; and behind Yemmemadu school, Yemmemadu, Napoklu.

While seven containment zones -- behind ITI in Madikeri, A V School in Mahadevpet, Bethri in Kakotuperambu, Chennangoli in Gonikoppa, Chikka Aluvara in Somwarpet, Kukkuru in Virajpet and near masjid in Yemmemadu, have been opened for public after no fresh cases were reported.