60 villages in Dakshina Kannada achieve 100% first dose vaccination

As many as 60 villages in Dakshina Kannada district have achieved 100 per cent in administering the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines to identified beneficiaries.

According to statistics available with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, there are 422 villages in the district. Eight villages in Bantwal, 22 villages in Belthangady, 17 villages in Mangaluru, five in Puttur and eight in Sullia had vaccinated all the targeted beneficiaries with the first dose of vaccine.

Villages that achieved 100 per cent in administering first dose of vaccine include Balanja, Dharmasthala, Elaneer, Gardadi, Kalenja, Koyyur, Kudyadi, Laila, Marodi, Melanthabettu, Shibaje, Shishila, Bodanthila, Mantrady, Nellikar, Siribagilu, Inakidu, Kenya, Kollamogru, Subrahmanya, Yenekal, among others.

The district had set a target to administer Covid-19 vaccine to 17,15,000 beneficiaries and 15,42,227 among them had been inoculated with the first dose of vaccine. So far, 13.88 lakh or 90 per cent of beneficiaries have been inoculated with the first dose of vaccine and 9,05,110 or 58.7 per cent of people had been given both doses of the vaccine.

Among all taluks, Mangaluru registered the highest coverage, inoculating the first dose of vaccines to 93 per cent of the targeted 8,72,591 beneficiaries. 66 per cent of the beneficiaries (5,29,546) had received both doses of vaccine.

In Bantwal, out of 2,93,584 targeted beneficiaries, 2,61,072 (89 per cent) have been administered with the first dose and 1,57,057 (60 per cent) with the second dose.

In Belthangady, out of 1,98,816 targeted beneficiaries, 1,72,096 (87 per cent) were inoculated with the first dose while 93,370 (54 per cent) with the second dose of vaccine.

1,99,937 (85 per cent) in Puttur had received the first dose of jab out of 2,36,362 beneficiaries while 1,11,539 (56 per cent) had been administered with the second dose of vaccine.

In Sullia, 89 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries (1,01,491) out of 1,13,647 were administered with the first dose while 58,598 (58 per cent) beneficiaries were administered with second dose.

Door to door survey

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Akshay Sridhar said MCC had launched a door-to-door survey to identify those hesitating to have vaccines in its limits coming under 10 urban primary health centres. “The response for door-to-door surveys is good and people are getting convinced on the need for vaccines. The control room number (0824 2220306) has been receiving calls from family members about members who had failed to get even a single dose of vaccine,” the Commissioner told DH.

