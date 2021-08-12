6K cows protected during Bakrid: Prabhu Chauhan

Minister of Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan said that as many as 6,000 cattle were protected across the state during Bakrid.

The Minister was speaking to reporters during his visit to Suttur mutt branch in the city on Wednesday. He said the government implemented the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 effectively. “We had given instruction to the superintendent of police of all the districts not to allow cow slaughtering. The personnel of Animal Husbandry were deputed at the check posts along with the police,” he said.

The minister said Karnataka is the first state in the country to introduce Animal Welfare Helpline. The helpline has received 10,000 calls in a span of one month and 85 per cent cases are resolved, he said.