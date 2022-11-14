7 more veterinary ambulances reach Dakshina Kannada under Pashu Sanjeevini

With the arrival of seven more veterinary ambulances to Dakshina Kannada under 'Pashu Sanjeevini', veterinary healthcare services will be made available at the doorsteps of the livestock owners in all the taluks in the district shortly.

When the service was rolled out in the state a few months ago, two veterinary ambulances were sanctioned for Mangaluru and Bantwal. They are functioning in the district.

Seven more 'Pashu Sanjeevini' ambulances reached the district a few days ago.

Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Dr Arun Kumar Shetty told DH that ambulances have been provided to the newly-formed taluks of Mulki, Moodbidri, Ullal, and Kadaba as well.

"The work on registering the vehicles in the name of the assistant director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in each taluk and the process of getting the vehicle insured has been initiated. Various posts under the department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services are yet to be sanctioned to the newly-formed taluks in the district. The new ambulances that have reached the district are yet to be rolled out to the field. Once all the mandatory works like registration, insurance, etc are completed, it will be available for service," he said.

He said that initially the ambulances under 'Pashu Sanjeevini' were sanctioned to Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks, which were used mainly in Belthangady and Puttur, in treating the livestock.

Once a call is made to the helpline 1962, veterinary health staff will rush to the place in an ambulance to provide treatment to livestock.

"We had been receiving good responses for the services all these days in Belthangady and Puttur taluks. With the available staff, we have been offering services to the cattle and other livestock in the district," Dr Arun Shetty added.

'Route maps for vehicles'

"We are planning to chalk out route maps for these vehicles to reach out to farmers in the future," he said and added that each ambulance will have a veterinary doctor, a compounder and a driver-cum-attender. They will be hired on a contract basis. Each ambulance has a facility to heat water, perform minor surgery and equipment for treatment and so on. These surgeries can be done in case of accidents, delivery of calf or any other emergency health condition.

"We go to the place where the ailing animal is and provide treatment for free. We will treat not only cattle but also sheep, pigs, and goats as well," he informed. There are 2,50,569 cows in the district, in addition to livestock like buffaloes, sheep, goats, and pigs.