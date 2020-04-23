75-year-old patient from Dakshina Kannada dies due to coronavirus

A 75-year-old woman (P 432) from Bantwal who tested positive for coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada passed away on Thursday evening, after failing to respond to treatment. With this, the DK district recorded two deaths so far.

According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, the woman who died on Thursday is the relative of patient 390, who died of COVID-19 on April 19.

The woman (P-432) who was being treated for stroke at a private hospital in Mangaluru was shifted to ICU at Wenlock Hospital on April 22 before she succumbed to the virus.