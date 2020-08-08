75K cusec of water released from KRS dam

A total of 75,000 cusec of water was released from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam here, on Saturday. The reservoir is filled to the brim, following copious rains in the catchment area of River Cauvery.

The 34 crest gates of KRS dam at Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, have been opened and 75,000 cusec of water is being released into the river. The inflow into the dam stood at 80,000 cusec on Saturday.

According to the authorities, the inflow to the dam is increasing and the outflow would be increased by night.

The swollen Cauvery has flooded various places in the taluk. The islands at Ranganathittu Bird sanctuary have also been submerged and Saibaba Ashrama, Anjaneya Swami temple, Paschima Vahini, Nimishamba temples in the town are partially submerged. Agriculture lands on the banks of the river have submerged.

The water level at the dam, which measures 124.80 ft, has reached to 118.15ft. The dam has stored a total of 40.75 tmcft of water. Last year, on the same date, the dam had stored 16.5 tmcft of water.