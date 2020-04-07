80 connected with Tablighi jamaat under quarantine: DC

The district administration has identified 80 people, who were in someway connected with the participants of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, Delhi or have attended some religious gatherings. They have been kept under quarantine, said Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi.

Addressing media persons, the DC said that only one person from the district had participated in the religious gathering at Nizamuddin, between March 13 and 15. He has already been kept under isolation. His throat swabs have been sent and the results are awaited.

While checking the details, we learnt that around three to four groups were in contact with the Tablighi jamaat group. They have travelled to Godhra, Agra and Mumbai before returning. Ten people participated in a programme at Ramapura in Hanur taluk, the DC explained.

Besides, 12 clerics from Gujarat had stayed in a mosque at Nagavalli in Chamarajanagar taluk. In addition, 46 people from Galipura in the city have returned from Indonesia and other foreign countries. All these people are in contact with the Tablighi jamaat in one or the other way. There are possibilities of these people participating in religious meets across the country, he said.

As the government has issued orders that anyone who is related to Tablighi jamaat should be quarantined, all the 80 people have been kept under quarantine. Their blood and throat swab samples are sent for Mysuru for testing.

All these people have no symptoms and there is no need to panic, he assured.