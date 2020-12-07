8.80 lakh farmers’ signatures collected: DKS

8.80 lakh farmers’ signatures collected: DK Shivakumar

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 07 2020, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 00:17 ist
Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

The D K Shivakumar-led Congress has announced support to the December 8 Bharat Bandh call by farmers groups 

“Congress is organising a signature campaign nationally. In the state, some 8.80 lakh farmers have signed it. All these signatures will be handed over to President Ram Nath Kovind,” Shivakumar said. 

“Farmers are the backbone of the economy. But the laws being enacted by the Centre are in favour of industrialists and big businesses. We want our farmers to get a good support price. Whatever law that was there during the Congress regime was tried and tested,” he said. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

D K Shivakumar
Bharat Bandh
Farmers protests
Farm Bills
Farmers Protest
Congress
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'

Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'

‘Mank’ revives old charge against Orson Welles

‘Mank’ revives old charge against Orson Welles

Another month on a warming planet: Record-hot November

Another month on a warming planet: Record-hot November

New data gives best-ever map of the Milky Way

New data gives best-ever map of the Milky Way

 