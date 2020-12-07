8.80 lakh farmers’ signatures collected: DK Shivakumar

The D K Shivakumar-led Congress has announced support to the December 8 Bharat Bandh call by farmers groups

“Congress is organising a signature campaign nationally. In the state, some 8.80 lakh farmers have signed it. All these signatures will be handed over to President Ram Nath Kovind,” Shivakumar said.

“Farmers are the backbone of the economy. But the laws being enacted by the Centre are in favour of industrialists and big businesses. We want our farmers to get a good support price. Whatever law that was there during the Congress regime was tried and tested,” he said.