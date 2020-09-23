89-year-old flutist beats Covid-19

A 89-year-old man, also a flutist, has successfully recovered from Covid-19.

C S Nagaraj of Chilkunda, Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district, was suffering from fever in the first week of September and thus, he was admitted to Hunsur Hospital, where he tested positive. The doctors shifted him to Covid Hospital in Mysuru city on September 10.

District Surgeon Dr Rajeshwari said, “It is a proud moment for medical professionals as it is not easy to take care of the elderly person, who was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Nagaraj was discharged on September 22.”

Even though Nagaraj was suffering from Parkinson’s disease, a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often including tremors, the team successfully treated him.

Dr Rajeshwari also appreciated Nagaraj’s son Venkatesh Murthy for being with his father in the hospital. In many cases, family members decline to be with the patient. But, Murthy took care of his father well.

A 66-year-old doctor, also a Covid warrior, died of Covid infection in a private hospital in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Dr Venkatesh of Bokkalli in Nanjangud taluk, was working on contract basis at the urban healthcare center in Nanjangud town.

He tested positive for Covid-19, a few days back and was isolated at a private hospital in Mysuru city.

Dr Venkatesh, along with his two sons and wife, was residing at Pragathi Layout in Nanjangud.