A year on, relief remains elusive for North Karnataka flood victims

Almost a year after three separate incidents of flooding in North Karnataka districts along Krishna and Bhima rivers, none of the victims whose houses were completely damaged (A category) or those that suffered 50-75 per cent damages (B category) has received full compensation.

While the government had announced Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh as compensation to such houses, respectively, victims have received just one instalment of Rs 1 lakh compensation.

During the floods, a total of 44,835 houses were affected, of which around 37,300 houses suffered minor damages. A compensation of Rs 50,000 was paid to all houses that suffered minor damages.

Officials blame the Covid-19 pandemic for delay in disbursing relief. According to Revenue Minister R Ashoka, pending compensation will be released as soon as possible. But complaints over disbursing relief for victims of the devastating floods of 2019 are yet to be addressed.

After the floods in August, September and October 2020, the government had identified 1,342 houses in category A and 5,790 houses in category B. Sources in the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd said only Rs 1 lakh compensation was paid and the remaining amount was yet to be disbursed to these beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries under category A were expected to receive Rs 5 lakh in four instalments based on the progress of the house under construction, while those in category B were to receive Rs 3 lakh in three instalments.

Nagaraj Kambale, a resident of Hulabagali in Athani taluk, said he was still awaiting compensation for the house damaged during the floods.

“I have grown tired running from pillar to post for the relief announced by the government,” he said. Kambale alleged that the re-survey left out several damaged houses.

According to Ashok Chandaragi, social activist based out of Belagavi, compensation for even the 2019 flood victims was pending.

“As many as 10,000 victims are yet to receive compensation for the floods, along with those affected in 2020,” he said.

At a news conference earlier this week, minister Ashoka said labour shortage caused by Covid-19 had affected relief activity, due to which houses of the 2020 flood victims were not complete.

“We have disbursed first instalment of relief to 90 per cent of the victims and 30 per cent have received second instalment,” Ashoka said.