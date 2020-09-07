Addahole-BC Road National Highway work likely to begin

The work on four-laning of NH 75 from Addahole to BC Road is likely to recommence soon. National Highway Authority of India officials have prepared the project plan to complete the stretch covering 64 km in two phases.

A project plan has been prepared from BC Road to Periyashanthi, covering 49-km and from Periyashanthi to Addahole covering 15 km, said sources.

The process has been initiated to restart the work which may commence shortly.

In fact, the four-laning of the stretch was awarded to M/s L&T at a cost of Rs 821 crore in March 2017 under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode. Though L&T took up the work on the stretch, they later requested for amicable foreclosure of the proposal. As a result, the NHAI had to prepare a fresh bid for the work.

An overbridge will come up at Kalladka Pete as a part of the fourlaning work. In addition, there will be service roads and underpasses at 10 locations including at Uppinangady and Nelyadi. An overpass will come up at Periyashanthi.

There are reserve forests on either side xof the road from Addahole to Periyashanthi. A path will also be constructed for the crossing of the wild animals near Periyashanthi.

Owing to the incomplete works on the stretch, motorists are inconvenienced and mishaps have also occurred at several locations.

L&T should have completed the work on September 23, 2019, as per the contract. The work that was moving at a snail’s pace since 2017, finally stopped last year.

The foundation for the work was laid by Union Minister Nithin Gadkari at Panambur on March 28, 2017.