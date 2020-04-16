ADGP visits N'gud; inspects testing facility

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Parashivamurthy and MLA B Harshavardhan visited the Morarji Desai Residential School near Sindhuvalli and inspected the tests conducted on employees of Jubilant Generics, who are under home quarantine.

A team, led by Taluk Health Officer Dr Kalavathy is collecting throat swabs at the centre established here.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Kalavathy said, around 264 samples were collected last Sunday, out of which nine tested positive. The samples of 403 workers were collected on Wednesday. While 100 samples have been sent to Mysuru for testing, 303 samples have been sent to Bengaluru. Results are awaited, she said.

The remaining 557 samples were collected on Thursday. The employees were brought in a sanitised bus and would be sent back to home quarantine after tests, said Nodal officer Srinivas Gowda. All precautionary measures are taken to prevent any spread of the pandemic, he said.

Harshavardhan told the ADGP that there is a high-level pressure to reopen Jubilant Generics company. The government should not give permission until a comprehensive probe is conducted and the source of infection is cleared. Parashivamurthy assured a transparent probe and the department will not succumb to any kind of pressure.

SP C B Ryshyanth, Tahsildar K M Mahesh Kumar and Microbiologist Jyothi were present.