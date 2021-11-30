Afer high drama, woman takes vaccine in Davangere

A 70-year old woman, who had refused to take vaccine against Covid-19, claiming that deity Kukkawadeshwari had descended on her on Sunday, was administered the vaccine on Monday.

Thanks to the Davangere tahasildar B N Girish, who led the team of health department officials and succeeded in administering vaccine to Lalitamma at Kaidale village in the taluk.

The team went to the village and told the woman to take vaccine. But she continued to claim that deity had descended on her and so she won't take anything.

But Girish without losing his temper, told the woman that the deity came in his dream last night and asked him to administer vaccine on her. "So, I have to follow the order of the deity."

The team also administered vaccine on three villagers who had hid themselves in a sugarcane farm. But one man escaped from the team.

Gram panchayat development officer I C Vidyavathi, health officer Dhananjay were part of the team.

