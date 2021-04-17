AIISH, an agency to educate public on communication disorders

All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) Director M Pushpavathi, who has over 22 years of experience in teaching undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students, took charge in 2018.

She did her undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees from AIISH, Manasagangothri, Mysuru. Her areas of interest include speech disorders related to orofacial anomalies and voice disorders. She has guided 75 masters and eight doctoral students for their thesis. She is a member of Board of Studies and Board of Examiners of several universities across India.

Pushpavathi has published 75 scientific papers in national and international journals. She has also completed 10 projects funded by AIISH Research Fund. She is a recipient of ‘Prof Rais Ahmed Memorial Award’, instituted by the Acoustical Society of India.

Speaking to DH, Pushpavathi said that serving as a professor and now as director, she clearly understands what measures should be taken at AIISH for the benefit of people with speech-hearing impairment and other related issues.

What are the future plans of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing?

AIISH is an autonomous institute under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which plans to establish a few more AIISH like institutes for the benefit of the people with speech and hearing impairment. Land is allocated in Kanpur to establish an institute similar to that in Mysuru. Its construction will start soon.

What are the immediate plans of AIISH-Mysuru?

The ministry has recommended to begin small clinical units at all district hospitals across India, for early identification of any impairment. There are already 23 such outreach centres and six of them are in Karnataka. The ministry wants to have 100 centres established this year at district hospitals.

What measures are taken at AIISH campus in Mysuru, during Covid-19 crisis?

All safety measures are taken on the campus. But, we never stopped working even during lockdown. We have tele-rehabilitation system to help outstation patients. Around 40% to 50% cases avail treatment through tele-rehabilitation. They can contact us through video call, for consultation.

What is the status of the Speech and Hearing Museum on AIISH campus?

The work is under progress. Although it was partially affected due to lockdown. The outer structure, that resembles a face, is 50% completed. The interior works will start once the outer work is completed. The interiors are unique and elaborate. They require more time. It may be completed in a year.

How is the response for phone-in programmes that are held off late?

The initiative was to give publicity to the services available at AIISH. There is a good response for the programme. While it is being uploaded on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, it is liked and shared by many, reaching around 8,000 people.

What is the role of Forensic Voice Analysis facility at AIISH?

Like fingerprint, Forensic Voice Analysis helps to identify the voice print of a person. It is helpful if there is a kidnap case and a person demands a ransom. AIISH is helping the Police department in such cases.

What are the facilities lined up for the benefit of the public?

We have newborn screening facility in around 14 hospitals of Mysuru. We have plans to setup such facilities in more hospitals of Mysuru district. This will help to identify the impairment right from birth. A newborn will be screened for one month, diagnosed and the rehabilitation starts by the sixth month. This is the need of the hour, as early rehabilitation is a must for any child with impairment.

Any expansion activities in Mysuru?

Yes. The state government has allotted 10 acres land at Chikkahalli in Varuna hobli, for expansion activities. We are planning for a few projects and will decide in six months.