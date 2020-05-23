Alliance Air to start flights from Monday

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, is all set to commence flight operations from Mysuru from May 25. The detailed schedule of the flight operations from May 25 to June 30 is available under Alliance Air section of www.airindia.in.

According to a press note, issued by Alliance Air, “The airline has tried to connect the maximum regional touchpoints across the country in its schedule so that the travellers have the convenient option to fly back to their roots, as soon as possible.”

Regional connections with direct flight options are Jaipur to Agra, Dehradun to Pantnagar, Kolhapur to Bengaluru, Mysuru to Goa, Mysuru to Kochi, Kochi to Agatti, Pune to Belgavi, Jharsuguda to Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati to Dimapur and Imphal, Guwahati to Pasighat and further to Tezpur.

Travellers from Hyderabad have an option of direct flights to Kolhapur, Mysuru and Pune. Likewise, Bengaluru flyers can take direct flights to Kochi, Kalaburgi and Mysuru.

The airline is adhering to all government guidelines and will follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. The focus will be on ensuring physical distance between passengers and, minimising contagion through contact and through frequently touched surfaces. Precautionary measures will be taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination. The aircrafts will be rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion.