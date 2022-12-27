Another leopard rescued in Karnataka's T Narsipur taluk, 6th since Dec 2

Another leopard rescued in K'taka's T Narsipur taluk

Forest officials rescued yet another fully grown male leopard at Keelanapura in T Narsipur taluk of the district on Tuesday night. 

It is a seven to eight-year-old leopard, said Kamala, DCF, Mysuru division.

Following complaints of leopards being sighted in the region, forest officials had kept a cage in the agricultural land of Parashivappa. 

The big cat was released into the forest area, Kamala said. 

Ever since the special operation began on December 2, this is the sixth leopard rescued in the taluk.

This is the 26th leopard rescued in Mysuru division since April this year and ninth in T Narsipur taluk.  

The site where this leopard was rescued is over 5 km from S Kebbehundi, where 22-year-old Meghana was killed on December 1.

Since there was no camera trap image to confirm the leopard which killed Meghana, this new leopard could be the one which killed Meghana, forest officials suspect.

The seven to eight-year-old male leopard rescued last week was thought to be the one that killed 22-year-old Manjunath at Ukkalagere in Mallikarjunaswamy Hill on October 31.

Though the forest officials have no clarity on the killer leopard in both cases, they have heaved a sigh of relief about trapping two big cats in a week.  

