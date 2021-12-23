Anthony Swamy’s statue vandalised in Chikkaballapur district

The statue of Anthony Swamy was vandalised by unidentified persons near Susepalya in the taluk in the early hours of Thursday.

The grotto of Anthony Swamy was installed near Rangadhama lake four decades ago. The glass casing of Anthony Swamy’s grotto was shattered and the grotto and the statue was desecrated. Christian faithful used to offer prayers to the saint on Tuesdays.

The police have taken the desecrated statue into their custody. Meanwhile, Susepalya church has installed a new statue.

“Anthony Swamy’s statue was placed in a grotto 42 years back. We have not converted anyone nor have done anything to hurt the sentiments of other communities. Susepalya church has got 150 years of history,” Ft Anthony Daniel, priest of Susepalya Church, told DH.

Stanley Pinto of Karnataka Christian Association has warned of a protest in the district headquarters in January if the police fail to bring the culprits to justice.

Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar visited the spot and took stock of the situation. The SP has formed three teams under DySP to nab the culprits.