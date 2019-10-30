Appoint nodal officer for depts, High Court tells CS

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the chief secretary to appoint a nodal officer in the court to co-ordinate between departments and ensure compliance of the directions of the court pertaining to the government in different cases.

Hearing a PIL, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar quoted the government advocate as saying that the animal husbandry department would not be responsible for issues concerned with the forest department.

Expressing displeasure over the statement made by the government advocate, Justice Oka observed that it was not fair for one department to point fingers to another in any matter.

The chief secretary should appoint a nodal officer to coordinate such things and to be responsible for the compliance of directions given by the court, time to time, in different cases.