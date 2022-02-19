Archbishop condemns demolition of Jesus statue at Kolar

Archbishop condemns demolition of Jesus statue at Kolar despite Court's stay order

The demolition work took place till midnight on February 14 in the presence of 200 police officers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 19 2022, 03:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 03:59 ist
The local administration demolished a 20-foot tall statue of Jesus and other structures at Gokunte near Mulbagal in Kolar district recently. Credit: DH Photo

Bengaluru Archbishop, Reverend Peter Machado recently issued a statement condemning the demolition of a 25-year-old Christian structure at Gokunte near Mulbagal in Kolar on February 14. Within the structure, there was a 20 feet statue of Jesus as well as 14 stations of the cross.

The incident occurred in Gokunte village of Kolar district. The bishop has stated that even though the church possessed the necessary documents for the two-acre land, it was deemed improper by the local administration authorities. He has added that there was a stay on the demolition, which was issued by a trial court and despite the stay, the authorities have carried out the demolition. 

Machado adds that the local authorities were non-cooperative even though the church authorities tried to work with them to save the structure. "In spite of the stay order and our best efforts to help the local Tehsildar,  Shobitha, to understand the directives of the court, she refused to cooperate and even to share the fresh directives of the court, if any".

The demolition work took place till midnight on February 14 in the presence of 200 police officers, according to a statement by the Archbishop. He added that upon demolition of the structure, people of other faiths also shed tears.

"In the last two years, we have seen demolitions occurring at six such places on the hills, and systematic attacks on the Churches across the State", the Archbishop said. In the backdrop of the Anti Conversion bill, he says that the community fears more such attacks and hopes that the government will ensure not to hurt their religious structures and symbols.

