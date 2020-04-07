Asha workers assaulted at Kuduchi

Asha workers and an Anganwadi worker who had been collecting information about the health condition of the people in the containment zone at Kuduchi town in Raibag taluk wherein four COVID-19 positive cases have been reported were allegedly assaulted by a mob of more than 15 persons on Tuesday.
Cell phones of Asha workers and Anganwadi worker were snatched away and record papers were torn by a mob of miscreants.
As reports of Asha workers and Anganwadi worker being assaulted by miscreants spread in the town, their colleagues assembled before Kuduchi police station demanding action against accused responsible for the act.
